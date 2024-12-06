Kochetkov made 16 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Artturi Lehkonen opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the Hurricanes took control of the game in the middle frame and Kochetkov never relinquished the lead. It was the 25-year-old netminder's first win since Nov. 20, and in two starts since returning from a concussion, Kochetkov has given up seven goals on only 47 shots. With Frederik Andersen on the shelf after knee surgery and lacking a clear return date, Carolina may have to give the recently signed Dustin Tokarski more work than the team intended if Kochetkov doesn't regain his form quickly.