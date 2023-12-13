Kochetkov turned aside 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Josh Norris opened the scoring in the game midway through the first period, but Kochetkov slammed the door shut the rest of the way. The win ended a brief two-start losing streak for the 24-year-old netminder, and since he rejoined the Hurricanes' roster in mid-November, Kochetkov has gone 5-3-1 over 10 appearances with a 2.53 GAA and .898 save percentage.