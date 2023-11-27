Kochetkov stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kochetkov allowed two goals early in the third period, but the Hurricanes rallied over the last 10 minutes to bail him out. The 24-year-old earned his first win since Nov. 11. Aside from a six-goal mess versus the Avalanche on Oct. 21, Kochetkov has been steady but unlucky. He's at a 2-4-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .881 save percentage over seven outings this season. He'll likely continue to share the goaltending duties with Antti Raanta.