Kochetkov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Kochetkov wasn't chased from this game, instead blanking the Flames over the first two periods. Things got out of hand for the 24-year-old in the third -- Calgary scored three goals over a span of 6:02, and the Hurricanes couldn't pull even again. Kochetkov has taken consecutive losses for the first time since a three-game skid from Oct. 19-24. He's at a 4-6-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 12 contests. The Hurricanes' road trip continues Saturday with a tough game in Vancouver.