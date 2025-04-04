Kochetkov will defend the visiting cage in Detroit on Friday.

Kochetov picked up his first victory in three starts Sunday, turning aside 27 shots in a 6-4 win over the Islanders. Kochetkov is 26-13-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. He is alternating starts with Frederik Andersen and it remains to be seen if this arrangement will continue in the playoffs. The Red Wings are generating 2.81 goals per games in 2024-25, 21st in the NHL.