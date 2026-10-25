Kochetkov saved all 24 shots on net he saw in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Kochetkov earned his first shutout of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday. He's been phenomenal to begin the regular season, as he's undefeated with a 7-0-0 record, a 1.70 GAA and a .916 save percentage across seven games. His hot start to the season has helped him work his way back to being the No. 1 option between the pipes over Brandon Bussi, who has struggled across his six appearances. With a projected majority of the workload likely to go Kochetkov's way, he's entered the fantasy conversation in all formats, making him an excellent waiver-wire addition in leagues where he's still available.