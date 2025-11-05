Kochetkov turned aside 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Making his first start of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury, Kochetkov dazzled against a New York offense that has been snakebit so far in 2025-26, recording his 11th career shutout. The 26-year-old netminder could be eased into the campaign in a timeshare with Frederik Andersen, but the veteran's 2.96 GAA and .894 save percentage have left the door wide open for Kochetkov to seize the top job in the Carolina crease outright.