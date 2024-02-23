Kochetkov stopped 44 shots in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder put on a dazzling display between the pipes in a goaltending duel with Sergei Bobrovsky, and Kochetkov got rewarded for his efforts when Sebastian Aho scored with just 19 seconds left in the third period. It's Kochetkov's second shutout in his last four starts and third of the season, and since rejoining Carolina after the All-Star break, he's gone 4-2-0 with a 1.60 GAA and .946 save percentage.