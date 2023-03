Kochetkov made 19 saves in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Flyers.

Seeing his first NHL action since Jan. 15, Kochetkov wasn't particularly busy but had an answer for whatever bursts of offense Philly could muster. The 23-year-old appears to have rediscovered his early-season form while down with AHL Chicago, but his return to the Hurricanes could be brief with Antti Raanta (undisclosed) not expected to be out for long.