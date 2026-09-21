Kochetkov conceded five goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 6-3 preseason loss to the Panthers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Panthers rolled out a much more experienced roster than the Hurricanes in Sunday's exhibition opener, so it's not much of a surprise that Kochetkov was on the losing end of this game. The deparature of Frederik Andersen in the offseason has opened the door for Kochetkov to play more regularly this season, but Brandon Bussi is in the fold as well for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.