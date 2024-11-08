Kochetkov stopped 35 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Carolina got out-shot 36-18 on the night -- the biggest volume Kochetkov has faced so far in 2024-25 -- but the 25-year-old netminder made sure the result was never in doubt and took a shutout into the third period, only for Blake Lizotte to spoil it. The Hurricanes have won eight straight games and Kochetkov has been between the pipes for six of them, posting a 2.33 GAA and .905 save percentage over that stretch.