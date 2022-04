Kochetkov was recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis Sunday.

Carolina's top goaltender, Frederik Andersen, left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, so the Hurricanes brought up Kochetkov to add another netminder to the mix. Kochetkov will presumably back up Antti Raanta if Andersen misses any time, but he was just named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March and went 13-1-1 with Chicago, so the 22-year-old could get his first chance to show what he can do at the top level.