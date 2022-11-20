Kochetkov allowed two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Kochetkov had a 1-0 lead to protect for over 40 minutes, but he couldn't get it to the finish line. Sam Steel tied the game in the third period and Alex Goligoski won it for the win 1:12 into overtime. Despite the setback, Kochetkov has been effective through his three starts so far. He's allowed just four goals on 70 shots and posted a 2-0-1 record with one shutout. Antti Raanta has seen the more difficult matchups in a particularly tricky part of the schedule, but Kochetkov is showing that it's only economics that keeps him off the NHL roster when both Raanta and Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) are healthy.