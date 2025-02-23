Kochetkov made 17 saves in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Kochetkov allowed three goals on the first three shots of the game; the score was 4-0 by the 15:06 mark of the first period, and the game remained there until his teammates scored three times in 2:41 starting at 12:25 of the third period. Kochetkov is 5-2-2 in his last nine starts (20 goals allowed) dating back to Jan. 9.