Kochetkov made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

The game was scoreless heading into the second frame and then the Leafs racked up three unanswered goals by the 12:03 mark. Kochetkov buckled down and waited for his mates to respond, and they did. The Leafs did drain one early in the third, but the Canes remained patient and forced with seven seconds left. Kochetkov is 18-12-3 with a 2.40 GAA and .911 save percentage overall, and 6-4-0 with two shutouts in his last 10.