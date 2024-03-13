Kochetkov made 23 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

Facing fellow Russian netminder Igor Shesterkin, Kochetkov rose to the occasion and was arguably the better goalie on the night. There was nothing he could do on the game-winner though, a wild shot from the side boards by Adam Fox late in the first period that deflected home off the skate of Brady Skjei. Kochetkov has moved into a timeshare with Frederik Andersen since the veteran's return, and he seems unlikely to relinquish that spot -- he's allowed two goals or less in five of his last six starts, going 3-3-0 with a 1.87 GAA and .936 save percentage.