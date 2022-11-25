Kochetkov stopped 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The young netminder did well just to earn a point for the Hurricanes given the volume of rubber he faced, but Kochetkov did squander a 2-0 lead Carolina built in the first period, and he got caught just a bit too deep in his crease on David Pastrnak's power-play winner in OT -- although even perfect positioning might not have been enough to deny Pastrnak's rocket shot. Kochetkov has started four straight games for the 'Canes, going 0-1-3, but Antti Raanta should be back between the pipes for Saturday's clash with the Flames.