Kochetkov stopped 15 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Washington had a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Kochetkov and the Hurricanes dominated play over the final 40 minutes. The 24-year-old netminder has won four straight starts, allowing two goals or fewer in each outing. Since the beginning of December, he's posted an 8-3-2 record with a 2.22 GAA and .918 save percentage over 13 appearances. Even after Frederik Andersen (illness) returns to the ice, Kochetkov could remain atop the depth chart if he's still flashing his current form.