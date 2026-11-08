Kochetkov stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kochetkov was given some rest Thursday after taking his first loss of the season Tuesday versus the Predators. He didn't have to do much to get back in the win column Saturday, as the Hurricanes' offense did plenty of work. Kochetkov is up to 11-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 12 starts. Next up for the Hurricanes is their pair of NHL Global Series games versus the Kraken in Finland on Thursday and next Saturday.