Kochetkov made 28 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

The Hurricanes took their foot off the gas in the third period after building a 5-1 lead, but Kochetkov made sure the visitors never got too close. The 25-year-old is still having a sluggish end to the regular season, allowing at least three goals in six straight starts since a shutout over the Flyers on March 15, and over that stretch he's gone 2-4-0 with a 4.06 GAA and .830 save percentage.