Kochetkov turned aside 13 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The Hurricanes out-shot the visitors 37-15 on the night and held a 3-0 lead before Alex Tuch managed to get a puck past Kochetkov on a Sabres power play late in the first period. The 25-year-old netminder has been alternating wins and losses of late, and since Frederik Andersen returned from IR in late January to re-establish a timeshare in the Carolina crease, Kochetkov has gone 4-2-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .897 save percentage.