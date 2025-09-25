Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that Kochetkov is dealing with a minor injury, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

While the exact nature of Kochetkov's injury isn't yet clear, it seems unlikely that the issue will force him to miss too much time, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Kochetkov went 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .897 save percentage over 47 regular-season appearances last year, and assuming he's healthy for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, he should split playing time with Frederik Andersen.