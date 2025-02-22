Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus Toronto on Saturday.

Kochetkov has won four of his last six outings (4-1-1), stopping 156 of 170 shots. He has a 20-10-3 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Toronto sits 12th in the league with 3.07 goals per game in 2024-25.