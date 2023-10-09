Kochetkov was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Carolina doesn't have an AHL affiliate this season, so Kotchetkov will get some playing time with Tampa Bay's top minor-league team to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 24 games with the Hurricanes last season.
