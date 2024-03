Kochetkov made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

The 24-year-old goalie needed a good response after Frederik Andersen made his return to the Carolina crease Thursday, and Kochetkov came through with an impressive performance. Over 10 outings since the All-Star break he's gone 6-4-0 with a .930 save percentage, but despite his strong play during that time, Kochetkov may have to settle for a timeshare with Andersen down the stretch.