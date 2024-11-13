Kochetkov was the first goalie off Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll start on the road against Utah.

Kochetkov has been hot lately, picking up wins in each of his last seven starts while posting a 2.28 GAA and .911 save percentage during that time. He'll start in a second consecutive game Wednesday and has a favorable matchup against Utah, who has averaged just 2.73 goals per game this season.