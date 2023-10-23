Kochetkov was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Kochetkov allowed six goals on 28 shots in his first start of the season Saturday versus the Avalanche. The end of his emergency recall suggests Frederik Andersen (upper body) may be ready to suit up Tuesday versus the Lightning.
