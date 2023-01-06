Kochetkov allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Kochetkov was beaten twice on seven shots in the second frame. Nashville's final goal was scored on an empty net. Kochetkov is 10-3-4 with a 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage in 17 games this season. He's dropped his last two games while surrendering eight goals on 54 shots.