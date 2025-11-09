Kochetkov stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Kochetkov missed the start of the season due to a lower-body injury and posted a shutout in his 2025-26 debut Tuesday against the Rangers. He wasn't as effective this time around, but he got enough offensive support to improve to 2-0-0. Frederik Andersen isn't enjoying the best start to the campaign, so Kochetkov could be in line for more playing time if he continues to play like he has in his first two appearances.