Kochetkov surrendered one goal on 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus New Jersey.

Kochetkov's shutout bid ended when the Devils' Jack Hughes bested him at 15:24 of the third period. He's earned five straight victories and has allowed just five goals over that span. The 23-year-old is 10-1-4 with a 1.94 GAA and .928 save percentage in 15 contests.