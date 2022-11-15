Kochetkov posted a 27-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kochetkov was playing just his fifth career regular-season game. He had an excellent outing and rode an early lead to his first shutout. The 23-year-old's only losses came in last year's postseason -- he's a perfect 5-0-0 to begin his regular-season career, including two wins this season. A tougher test awaits Thursday versus the Avalanche, though Kochetkov and Antti Raanta have been splitting starts evenly with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) on the shelf.