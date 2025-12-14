Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Earns SO win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov stopped 15 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.
Kochetkov didn't have his best performance throughout the game after posting an .833 save percentage, but he was excellent in the shootout and played a key role in this road win for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov has won five of his six starts this season, posting a 2.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage in those outings.
