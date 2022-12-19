Kochetkov surrendered two goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 win against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

One of the two goals that Kochetkov allowed was scored during a Pittsburgh power play. He's won four straight contests, and has allowed just four goals over that span. The 23-year-old has a 9-1-4 record, 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage in 14 games this season.