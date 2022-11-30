Kochetkov stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Kochetkov allowed a goal early in the first period to Sidney Crosby and one late in the third to Jake Guentzel but was perfect in between as the Hurricanes beat the Penguins in overtime. Kochetkov snapped a four-game winless skid, improving to 3-1-3 with a .917 save percentage this season. The 23-year-old netminder has started five of Carolina's last six games over Antti Raanta while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined.