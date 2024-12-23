Kochetkov turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Kochetkov has alternated wins and losses over his eight starts since returning from a four-game absence due to a concussion. After earning his first shutout win of the season Tuesday against the Islanders, he turned aside 19 of 22 shots (.864 save percentage) in a loss to the Capitals on Friday, but he bounced back in the first half of a back-to-back set Sunday. It seems likely that Dustin Tokarski will tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Predators, so Kochetkov will likely have several days off before returning to action following the league's Christmas break.