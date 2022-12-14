Kochetkov turned aside all 27 shots he faced during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings.

Kochetkov, who blanked the Islanders during his previous start Saturday, continued his dominance in Detroit, denying 13 second-period shots en route to earning consecutive shutouts. Kochetkov (7-1-4) went 5-0-1 during the Hurricanes' six-game road trip, which concluded Tuesday. The Hurricanes have recorded at least one standings point in 10 of Kochetkov's 11 starts this season.