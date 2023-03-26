Kochetkov stopped 41 of 44 shots, leading the Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Kochetkov was up to the task Saturday, turning away 41 of the 44 shots that he faced. This win was Kochetkov's second in the month of March in four starts. The Russian goaltender should be expected to remain the Hurricanes' backup netminder for as long as Antti Raanta is sidelined with a lower-body injury.