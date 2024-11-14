Kochetkov (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game versus Utah in the third period, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov appeared to be injured on Utah's second goal, but he stayed in a while longer. He allowed a total of three goals on 18 shots, and one more potential tally was overturned on a review. If Kochetkov is out beyond Wednesday's game, the Hurricanes will need to make a roster move, as Spencer Martin is the only other healthy goalie on the roster.