Kochetkov is slated to tend the road twine Tuesday against the Sabres, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Kochetkov has faltered of late, going 1-3-0 with a 4.61 GAA and an .804 save percentage over his last four starts, which comes on the heels of a five-game winning streak. It won't get any easier against a Buffalo team that has won four consecutive games and seven of its last eight. Kochetkov is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA against the Sabres in his career.
