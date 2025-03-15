Now Playing

Kochetkov is set to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Kochetkov has won his past four outings while saving 83 of 89 shots (.933 save percentage). He's 24-11-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances this season. The Flyers rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.79.

