Kochetkov is set to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Kochetkov has won his past four outings while saving 83 of 89 shots (.933 save percentage). He's 24-11-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances this season. The Flyers rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.79.
