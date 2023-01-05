Kochetkov is expected to start at home against Nashville on Thursday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kochetkov will try to bounce back after surrendering four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. He's 10-2-4 with a 2.08 GAA and .924 save percentage in 16 games this season. Nashville is the 27th-ranked offense with 2.72 goals per game in 2022-23.