Kochetkov (lower body) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Monday.

Kochetkov missed time earlier this season due to the same lower-body issue, and this surgery is expected to fix the problem. Kochetkov is slated to finish the season with a 6-2-0 record, 2.33 GAA and .899 save percentage in six appearances. Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen will compete for starts the rest of the campaign. Bussi has been the No. 1 option recently, but it's possible that the 36-year-old Andersen will rebound and challenge Bussi for the starting gig.