Kochetkov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, indicating he will get the home start versus New Jersey on Saturday, according to Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin.

Kochetkov had a surprisingly easy game Thursday, as he needed to stop only 16 shots in a 5-2 win over Colorado. Kochetkov is 12-8-3 with a 2.61 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season. He should have his hands full versus the Devils, who are tied for 10th in scoring with 169 goals.