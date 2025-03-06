Kochetkov is slated to start at home against Boston on Thursday.
Kochetkov won his previous two starts while stopping 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage). He's 22-11-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 37 outings. The Bruins rank 28th in goals per game with 2.70.
