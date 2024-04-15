Kochetkov stopped 14 of 16 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kochetkov won his fourth straight start, though this wasn't the prettiest of performances for the 24-year-old. He's allowed five goals on 81 shots during the winning streak. Kochetkov improved to 23-13-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. He's started every other game since late February, so it's likely Frederik Andersen will get the nod versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the Hurricanes' regular-season finale.