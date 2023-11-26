Kochetkov will patrol the home crease Sunday against Columbus, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov has posted a 1-4-0 record this season with a 3.09 GAA and an .875 save percentage in six appearances. The Blue Jackets sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.86 goals per game.
