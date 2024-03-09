Kochetkov will be between the visiting pipes in New Jersey on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has been outstanding in his last eight games, as he is 5-3-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a sizzling .938 save percentage. Overall, the netminder is 16-11-3 on the season. He will face the Devils, who are averaging 3.32 goals, eighth in the NHL.