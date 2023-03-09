Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday.

Kochetkov hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Jan. 15 versus Vancouver. The 23-year-old rookie allowed three goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss in that contest. He'll try to secure his 11th top-level win of the year in a home matchup with a Flyers squad that's 12-14-7 on the road this year.