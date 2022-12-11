Kochetkov will guard the road goal Saturday against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Tuesday in his last appearance. He has a 5-1-4 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Kochetkov has posted four wins on the road this year, allowing just 18 goals on 218 shots.