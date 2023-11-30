Kochetkov will defend the home crease versus the Islanders on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Kochetkov will pick up his third straight start as he attempts to wrestle the No. 1 spot from Antti Raanta. Raanta was awful in his last start Friday, giving up eight goals on only 14 shots against the Lightning. Kochetkov has won his last two starts, giving him a 3-4-0 record with a 2.65 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Islanders are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.62 goals per contest.